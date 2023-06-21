Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 426 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,841. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.