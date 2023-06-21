Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 67.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chase by 66.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chase by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of CCF traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,549. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $164,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $508,695 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Articles

