Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. 1,581,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,291. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

