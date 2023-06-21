Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. 301,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,920. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87.
Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.
