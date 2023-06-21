Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 139,313 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $464,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,172. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 251.21 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.