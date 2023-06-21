Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDCGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

