Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Eildon Capital Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.88.
Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile
