Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $454.06. 511,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $456.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.05. The firm has a market cap of $431.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

