Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.9 %

LLY stock opened at $451.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $290.31 and a 12 month high of $456.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.05.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

