ELIS Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $8,960.41 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,658.07 or 1.00174173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04522601 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $54,873.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

