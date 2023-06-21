Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 122,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. 992,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,447,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

