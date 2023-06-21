Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,418 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CCI traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 337,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

