Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. State Street Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,754,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. 29,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160. 57.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.