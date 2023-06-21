Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

ETN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.33. The stock had a trading volume of 553,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $197.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.