Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.49. 361,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average is $202.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

