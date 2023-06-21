Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Up 6.2%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.93. 605,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,514,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $496.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

