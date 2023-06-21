Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) versus Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Head-To-Head Survey

Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encavis and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encavis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.10 billion 2.43 -$5.44 million ($0.03) -794.74

Encavis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

43.3% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Encavis and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encavis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 5 3 0 2.38

Encavis presently has a consensus target price of C$24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Encavis.

Profitability

This table compares Encavis and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encavis N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -0.40% -0.25% -0.05%

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Encavis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts. It also provides asset management and fund solutions services to institutional investors in the renewable energy sector; and technical operation and maintenance services for PV parks. Encavis AG is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

