Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Announces Dividend of $0.64

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6423 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Endesa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

Further Reading

