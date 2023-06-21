Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $13.37.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

