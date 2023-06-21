Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $13.37.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
