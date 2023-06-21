Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5,366.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

