Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.0 %

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $241.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 383.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $247.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.