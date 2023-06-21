Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $279.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day moving average of $241.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.