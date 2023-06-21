EOS (EOS) Price Up 7.1% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $738.68 million and approximately $205.94 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002073 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002511 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,611,232 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,612,634 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

