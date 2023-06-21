EOS Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. EOS has a total market capitalization of $741.98 million and approximately $212.73 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002215 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002045 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002471 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,591,487 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,591,486 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

