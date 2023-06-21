Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BIP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,148. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.43 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

