Epiq Partners LLC Buys 3,670 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for approximately 1.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 776,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,312,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 581,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.