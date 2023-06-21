Epiq Partners LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,652,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,621,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,890,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.15.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

