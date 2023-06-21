Epiq Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Pure Cycle makes up approximately 2.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PCYO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $261.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.93. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 36.74%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

