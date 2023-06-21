Epiq Partners LLC Sells 11,810 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 223,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,164. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

