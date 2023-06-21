EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. 37,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 27,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.91 million for the quarter. EQ had a negative net margin of 59.90% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

