Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (AA, ACSO, ADT1, AJB, BNZL, ESKN, GRI, HL, INCH, JTC)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 229 ($2.93) target price on the stock.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 340 ($4.35) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($3.97).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,850 ($36.47) price target on the stock.

Esken (LON:ESKN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 250 ($3.20).

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

JTC (LON:JTC) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 495 ($6.33) target price on the stock.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 1,950 ($24.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,050 ($26.23).

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,500 ($19.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.30).

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

