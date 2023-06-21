Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (AA, ACSO, ADT1, AJB, BNZL, ESKN, GRI, HL, INCH, JTC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1)

had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 229 ($2.93) target price on the stock.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 340 ($4.35) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($3.97).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,850 ($36.47) price target on the stock.

Esken (LON:ESKN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 250 ($3.20).

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

JTC (LON:JTC) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 495 ($6.33) target price on the stock.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 1,950 ($24.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,050 ($26.23).

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,500 ($19.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.30).

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.