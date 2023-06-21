Eric Ryan Shander Sells 4,885 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $91,935.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,477 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $183,664.26.

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 308,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,242. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 228,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,988 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at $5,948,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after buying an additional 877,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

