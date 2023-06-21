Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,891.28

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,891.28 or 0.06179704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $227.33 billion and $12.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,572 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

