Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.56.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.55 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$492.23 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

