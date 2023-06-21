Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,932 ($37.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,812.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,832.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,242 ($28.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,160 ($40.44). The firm has a market cap of £26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,515.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.95) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($37.56).

In other news, insider Craig Boundy sold 49,553 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($37.27), for a total transaction of £1,443,478.89 ($1,847,061.92). Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 13,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,945 ($37.68) per share, with a total value of £392,480.15 ($502,213.88). Insiders bought 19,827 shares of company stock worth $56,780,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

