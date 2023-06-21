FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FDX traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,626. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

