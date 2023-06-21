Financial Analysis: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) vs. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Capricor Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $46.16 billion 3.01 $6.33 billion $3.43 19.25 Capricor Therapeutics $2.55 million 48.06 -$29.02 million ($1.17) -4.15

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.6% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb 15.95% 51.75% 17.05% Capricor Therapeutics N/A -222.20% -53.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 6 6 0 2.38 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus target price of $78.62, suggesting a potential upside of 19.06%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 240.21%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Risk & Volatility

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4, meaning that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Capricor Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

