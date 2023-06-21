First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 31.67%.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.36%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455 over the last 90 days. 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

