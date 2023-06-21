First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 7,696 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 13,793,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,711,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

