First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 21,915 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

CCI stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.75. 409,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.