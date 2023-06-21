First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,983. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

