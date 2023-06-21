First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

