First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.09 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 485,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

