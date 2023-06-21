First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Target were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $132.45. 1,139,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

