First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $695,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.94. 214,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,722. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.