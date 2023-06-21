First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 186,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 91,142 shares.The stock last traded at $66.06 and had previously closed at $65.94.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

