Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)'s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66. 1,007,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,695,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Fisker Stock Down 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Activity

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fisker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fisker by 164.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

