Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 29,491 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 338,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,744. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

