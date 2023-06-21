Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. 658,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

