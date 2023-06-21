Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,422. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.86.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.