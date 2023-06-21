Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 176,879 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,879 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $28,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $702,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

